Court orders psychiatric evaluation for Sidney woman charged with murder

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 27, 2024 at 6:04 PM EST
Megan McDonald, center, makes her initial court appearance in Augusta with her attorneys Lisa Whittier, left, and Scott Hess, right. McDonald, 39, of Sidney, is charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy.
A Sidney woman charged with the murder of a 14-year-old-boy last week made her first court appearance today in Augusta.

Superior Court Justice Daniel Mitchell ordered a psychiatric evaluation for 39-year-old Megan McDonald, who is being held without bail.

McDonald did not enter a plea.

McDonald was arrested and charged last week, after reporting an incident at her home to the Androscoggin Sheriff's Office. When deputies from Kennebec County arrived at the residence in Sidney, they found a deceased 14-year-old boy outside.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the cause of death as a combination of asphyxiation, manual strangulation and sharp force injury.

The Attorney General's Office has not released the name of the victim.
