Three-year-old boy died in the snow over the weekend in Corrina

State police are investigating the death of a three-year boy in Corinna over the weekend.

Police said a caller reported to emergency dispatchers that her three-year-old nephew was missing from the family house. The child was later found by his father in the snow some distance from the home.

State police say that the boy succumbed to his injuries, which appear to be consistent with exposure to the elements.

The state's chief medical examiner in Augusta is conducting an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.