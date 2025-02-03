Massachusetts teen being held by ICE released from Cumberland County Jail

A Massachusetts teenager being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Cumberland County Jail has been released.

NBC News Boston reports that Zeneyda Barrera was reunited with her family on Friday.

Barrera was arrested by local police in Lynn, Massachusetts early last week after neighbors overheard an argument between Barrera and her brother, reportedly over a cellphone, and called the police.

She was taken into ICE custody at the courthouse and transferred to the Cumberland County Jail, according to her lawyer.

The district attorney for Essex County, Massachusetts said in a statement on Friday it was ending Barrera's prosecution.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said local police do not ask about immigration status. He said what happened to Barrera was concerning because of the potential quote "chilling effect" it could have on local policing if residents are afraid of speaking with law enforcement.