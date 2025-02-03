Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Massachusetts teen being held by ICE released from Cumberland County Jail

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:20 AM EST
Cumberland County Jail
via BDN
Cumberland County Jail

A Massachusetts teenager being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Cumberland County Jail has been released.

NBC News Boston reports that Zeneyda Barrera was reunited with her family on Friday.

Barrera was arrested by local police in Lynn, Massachusetts early last week after neighbors overheard an argument between Barrera and her brother, reportedly over a cellphone, and called the police.

She was taken into ICE custody at the courthouse and transferred to the Cumberland County Jail, according to her lawyer.

The district attorney for Essex County, Massachusetts said in a statement on Friday it was ending Barrera's prosecution.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said local police do not ask about immigration status. He said what happened to Barrera was concerning because of the potential quote "chilling effect" it could have on local policing if residents are afraid of speaking with law enforcement.
Tags
Courts and Crime Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider