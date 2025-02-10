Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Defamation lawsuit over lobster sustainability certification to go forward

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:31 PM EST
Lobsters sit in a crate at a shipping facility, Nov. 18, 2020, in Arundel, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Lobsters sit in a crate at a shipping facility, Nov. 18, 2020, in Arundel, Maine.

A defamation lawsuit brought by the Maine lobstering industry against the California-based Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation will go forward after a U.S. District Court judge rejected motions to dismiss the case.

The Maine Lobstermen's Association, the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association and three lobster producers and sellers sued the foundation in 2023 after it stripped U.S. lobster fisheries of their sustainability certification.

Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch downgraded American lobster to a red listing, which urges consumers and businesses to avoid buying it because of risks the fishery poses to endangered North Atlantic right whales. But the industry maintains that its gear has not been tied to right whale entanglements and argues that the listing has harmed business.

The decision to allow the case to proceed comes after a California judge last month dismissed a class action lawsuit by four Massachusetts lobstermen against the foundation, ruling the group did not establish the case as a class action matter.
Courts and Crime
