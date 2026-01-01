Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Cruising by a Maine Island Oyster Farm, Cranberry Oysters

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., March 19 at 9:00 pm
Fri., March 20 at 1:00 am
Sat., March 21 at 2:00 pm
Sun., March 22 at 4:00 pm
An oyster farm in Damariscotta, Maine. Black and yellow traps float above the water.

Visit one of Maine’s most beautiful islands and get an up-close, hands-on tour of an oyster farm that is 100% woman owned and operated. Acadia National Park will be the backdrop as you get to see every aspect of how oysters are grown and harvested.

This film was produced by Steve Stone and Off Center Harbor.