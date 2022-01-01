Damnationland: Prime Cuts Vol. 1

Damnationland presents genre-defying original works from Maine filmmakers that redefine the classic thriller and horror categories. For over a decade, Damnationland programs have featured world premieres of short films produced in Maine by Mainers, exclusively for the Halloween season. These are dark, surreal, and fantastic pieces, and they offer film fans an excellent sampling of the talent producing independent film in Maine today.

Produced by Allen Baldwin.

damnationland.com