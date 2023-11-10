Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Danish String Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Danish String Quartet are renowned for musicianship, clarity of ensemble and an ability to play as one.

The Quartet was named Musical America’s 2020 Ensemble of the Year; awarded the Borletti-Buitoni Trust in 2016; named BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists in 2013; appointed to The Bowers Program (formerly CMS Two); and received the Carl Nielsen Prize, Denmark’s highest cultural honor.

This season they will continue their Doppelgänger series, combining world premieres with late major chamber works by Schubert, performing at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.

