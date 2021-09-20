Welcome to Maine Public’s Dash of Maine “Masterpiece” Cooking Challenge

You have seven weeks – from September 20, 2021 to October 22, 2021 -- to create a unique or much loved recipe using as many Maine-grown ingredients as possible. It can be a dessert, an entree or an appetizer – your choice. You need to provide us with a photo of the completed dish as well as a detailed recipe including ingredients and step-by-step instructions.

That’s Part One of our Dash of Maine “Masterpiece” Cooking Challenge! Here is where it gets doubly tricky AND interesting! You need to tell us what Masterpiece character you’ve made the dish for and why. A rum cake for Inspector Morse to lighten him up a bit? A beans and franks casserole for Lady Mary so she can see how the other half lives? Or perhaps a version of French toast for Poirot instead of his usual boiled eggs and a piece of toast cut into perfect squares? 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of unforgettable MASTERPIECE programs airing on Maine Public Television, and we are celebrating all year long and a cooking challenge with a Masterpiece twist was too much fun to miss! Enter as often as you like!

We will choose TWO winners every Friday starting on Friday, September 24 who submit an outstanding recipe featuring a plethora of Maine-grown ingredients, send us a photo, AND tell the most interesting story detailing how their dishes are connected to which Masterpiece character. Every winner will receive a copy of “Masterpiece: America's 50-Year-Old Love Affair with British Television Drama” for their own library.

Send your recipe, a picture of your dish, and your Masterpiece tale (along with your phone number so we can contact you if you are chosen) to us at FUN@mainepublic.org. We will post many of the entries over social media. You have 8 chances to win over the course of the Dash of Maine “Masterpiece” Cooking Challenge.

HUGE THANKS to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; HM Payson; The Park Danforth and Southern Maine Community College or their support of this very special Dash of Maine "Masterpiece" Cooking Challenge!