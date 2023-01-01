More than 20 years ago, Keith, an aspiring songwriter, began a creatively obsessive correspondence with music icon Ani DiFranco, believing her personal replies to him were encoded in song lyrics.

Dear Ani shares and unforgettable story of connection through music, art mail and mania that questions what is true and what is fantasy, and offers proof of both the magic of empathy and the existence of universal consciousness.

This film was produced by Micah Levin and Movie Magic Media Productions LLC. Learn more at dearani.com.

