A Passamaquoddy elder journeys into an unclear past to better understand herself and her cultural heritage.

At age two Georgina Sappier-Richardson was removed from her home and Passamquoddy community in downeast Maine by child protection services. She would never see her parents again. Terror and abuse followed over 16 years in four different foster homes.

Dear Georgina is a follow-up to the Emmy nominated DAWNLAND, in which Georgina told a portion of her harrowing story of surviving foster care. Georgina is just one of many thousands of Indigenous children with similar stories.

Produced by Adam Mazo of Upstander Productions Productions.