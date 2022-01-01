© 2022 Maine Public
Defending the Dark

Thur., January 26 at 9:00 pm
Sat., January 28 at 2:00 pm
Defending the Dark: Preserving the Night Sky in Maine. What we can do in our own backyard to protect the night sky. Official selection for the 2022 Maine International Film Festival, the 2022 Full Bloom Film Festival, and the 2022 Berkeley Springs Film Festival (WV).
The film Defending the Dark educates viewers on why it is important to preserve dark sky areas while emphasizing the unique dark sky environment in northern Maine. Dark sky conservation benefits wildlife and their habitats, reduces health and safety risks to humans, saves energy and reduces costs. Light pollution has devastating effects on migrating birds, native plants and pollinators.

Produced by Tara Roberts Zabriskie and Moosey Productions.

For more information about this film visit https://www.darkskyfilm.com/.