The film Defending the Dark educates viewers on why it is important to preserve dark sky areas while emphasizing the unique dark sky environment in northern Maine. Dark sky conservation benefits wildlife and their habitats, reduces health and safety risks to humans, saves energy and reduces costs. Light pollution has devastating effects on migrating birds, native plants and pollinators.

Produced by Tara Roberts Zabriskie and Moosey Productions.

For more information about this film visit https://www.darkskyfilm.com/.