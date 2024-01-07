The Digital News Producer collaborates with the digital team and larger newsroom to help deliver high-impact journalism on our digital news platforms. Involving editorial and technical work, this position is responsible for posting stories in a way that generates engagement, updating online and social media content, creating page layouts, crafting compelling headlines, selecting impactful images, and working with audio, visual, and other interactive content. The ability to react to, produce and post breaking news across the 24-hour news cycle, including evenings, weekends, overnights and early mornings, is a core requirement.

The work schedule for this position is currently Monday through Friday, 10:30 am – 7:00 pm.

The successful candidate will work well both in a team environment and independently, bring a passion for storytelling with digital media experience, and demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements:



A minimum of two years professional experience as a multi-media content provider or as a journalist, with a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Hands-on experience creating web content is required, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Familiarity with CSS, Illustrator, Photoshop, HTML, and/or JavaScript is preferred.

Flexible hours and the ability to work nights and weekends is required.

A valid driver’s license is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with a resume, cover letter, and work samples by Sunday, January 7, 2024.

About Maine Public:

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.

