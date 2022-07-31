Maine Public is seeking a new Digital Services Coordinator to join our team!

Reporting to the Manager of Digital Media, the Digital Services Coordinator will post content on mainepublic.org and all of our online properties, serve as the first point of contact for our online ticketing system, communicate with employees regarding website edits and changes, update website pages and content (including audio, video, text, and images), and manage the digital advertising inventory. The Digital Services Coordinator will regularly interact with members of the public to answer questions about our digital products such as the website, live audio and video streaming, on-demand audio and video streaming, the Maine Public mobile app, and PBS Passport. The employee in this position contributes to a professional and dynamic work environment, works comfortably as part of a team as well as independently, and demonstrates a commitment to the mission-driven values of public media.

Job Requirements: Minimum of 2 years of related work experience with professional website maintenance, content management systems, and online content production. Bachelor’s degree preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Experience creating web content, including working with a CMS, a strong understanding of OTT platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, demonstrated ability to troubleshoot issues and root cause analysis. Fluent in Photoshop, Audition, basic HTML, JavaScript. Python and Node.js are plusses. Experience with writing, editing, graphic design principles, photo editing, and audio and video production preferred. Excellent written and verbal communication skills required. Customer service-related experience preferred. Valid driver’s license is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, July 31, 2022

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

It is the policy of Maine Public to provide equal employment opportunity for all persons and not to discriminate in employment due to race, religion, national origin or ancestry, gender, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, age, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other basis which may be protected by law. Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-