The Direct Marketing & Membership Fundraising Specialist helps to increase the organization’s financial strength in support of our mission to connect the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content. Membership contributions help provide the entire state of Maine (and portions of New Hampshire and Canada!) with exceptional news and information, classical and contemporary music, and entertainment.

The Direct Marketing & Membership Fundraising Specialist supports the direct mail fundraising program by organizing and curating complex data sets, proofreading and writing copy, producing email campaigns, maintaining the donor database, reporting on campaign results, uploading data, and maintaining donor information. This position also reconciles member payments, responds to member questions, and provides excellent customer service. The employee in this position will work closely with a team as well as independently and must demonstrate a love of public broadcasting and a deep connection with Maine.

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and/or three years’ work experience in fundraising, or equivalent combination of education and experience; one year of experience working with direct mail fundraising campaigns is required. High proficiency with Microsoft Word (merging documents, etc.) and Excel is required. Excellent written and verbal communication skills is required. Must be highly detail-oriented with strong organizational skills and ability to manage complex processes. Experience with CRM databases and mass email programs is highly preferred. Ability to operate successfully in a remote/hybrid team environment is required and familiarity with tools like Zoom, Slack, etc. is preferred. A valid driver’s license is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online by Sunday, November 21, 2021: https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-