Directions to MPBN

MPBN Portland Facility

323 Marginal Way

Portland, ME 04101



Directions from the north:

Take I-295 to Exit 7, Franklin Arterial. At the end of the off-ramp, you will pass under I-295 and come to an intersection with Marginal Way. Make a left at this light, proceed about a block and make a right turn into the parking lot at the MPBN sign. Drive past the blue striped parking spaces and park in an available white or yellow parking space.



Directions from the south:

Take I-295 to Exit 7 (no change in exit #) Franklin Arterial. At the end of the off-ramp, turn right and move quickly to the left-hand turn lane. Turn left onto Marginal Way, proceed about a block and make a right turn into the parking lot at the MPBN sign. Drive past the blue striped parking spaces and park in an available white or yellow parking space.



MPBN Lewiston Facility

1450 Lisbon St.

Lewiston, ME 04240



Directions from the north and south:

Take the Maine Turnpike (I-95) to Exit 80 (formerly 13). From the south, at the end of the exit ramp, take a left. From the north, at the end of the exit ramp, take a right. Almost immediately there is a sign for LISBON. Take this right. The road merges onto Lisbon Street/Route 196. You will see the MPBN building (satellite dishes on the roof) on the left-hand side of the street after the first light. Park in the guest parking area directly in front of the building.



MPBN Bangor Facility

63 Texas Ave

Bangor, ME 04401



Directions from the north:

A photograph of the Winchester Technical Center 63 Texas Avenue, BangorTake I-95 to Exit 184 (formerly 47). Turn right onto Union Street and proceed toward the intersection with Vermont Avenue. At the light, turn left on Vermont Avenue. After one block Texas Avenue will be on your left; follow the traffic circle ¾ of the way around exiting on Texas Avenue. MPBN’s parking lot is marked on your right. Look for the MPBN color logo on the low brick building at the end of the parking lot. Walk around the right side of the building to our main entrance at the second door.



Directions from the south:

Take I-95 to Exit 184 (formerly 47). Turn left onto Union Street and proceed toward the intersection with Vermont Avenue. At the light, turn left on Vermont Avenue. After one block Texas Avenue will be on your left; follow the traffic circle ¾ of the way around exiting on Texas Avenue. MPBN’s parking lot is marked on your right. Look for the MPBN color logo on the low brick building at the end of the parking lot. Walk around the right side of the building to our main entrance at the second door.