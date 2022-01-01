© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Public Film Series

Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Sun., July 3 at 4:00 pm
Thur., July 7 at 9:00 pm
Sat., July 9 at 2:00 pm
Monument_to_the_17th_Maine_Infantry_at_Gettysburg.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Monument_to_the_17th_Maine_Infantry_at_Gettysburg.jpg

Their contributions were heroic and vital. Their deeds helped determine the battle and ultimately the Civil War. This film by Maine filmmaker, Dan Lambert, examines the roles of the Maine men who helped to save the nation.

Fifteen units of Maine soldiers – infantry, artillery, and cavalry, were all part of the Union army at the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1863.

Produced by Daniel Lambert.