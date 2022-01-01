Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Sun., July 3 at 4:00 pm
Thur., July 7 at 9:00 pm
Sat., July 9 at 2:00 pm
Their contributions were heroic and vital. Their deeds helped determine the battle and ultimately the Civil War. This film by Maine filmmaker, Dan Lambert, examines the roles of the Maine men who helped to save the nation.
Fifteen units of Maine soldiers – infantry, artillery, and cavalry, were all part of the Union army at the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1863.
Produced by Daniel Lambert.