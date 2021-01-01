Donors List Use Policy

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network maintains lists of names, addresses, giving history, programming interests and other pertinent data for those who have supported us financially or otherwise have indicated an interest in our organization's programming or activities.

As policy, the Maine Public Broadcasting Network does not sell or exchange its list with any other organization. On occasion, the Maine Public Broadcasting Network provides its list to vendors who conduct work for Maine Public Broadcasting Network or conduct an activity for the benefit of the Maine Public Broadcasting Network. Vendors are required to maintain the confidentiality of the Maine Public Broadcasting Network's files and to adhere to a policy of not exchanging, selling, or otherwise disclosing the organization's lists.

When renting outside mailing lists, the Maine Public Broadcasting Network will not rent or buy names from political candidates, partisan political organizations or organizations that spend a substantial amount of their time lobbying. Lists will not be rented from organizations whose purpose or reputation would damage the goodwill and trust between the organization and its viewers and listeners.

It is the Maine Public Broadcasting Network's intention to retain the trust of its donors, viewers and listeners through this policy. This policy exceeds that outlined in the Consolidated Appropriations Act for FY2000 for public broadcasting's federal appropriation.