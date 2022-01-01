Downton Abbey Movie Tickets

Maine Public is partnering with some of the coolest theaters in the state and providing opening night/weekend tickets to the long-awaited movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era!

The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa. The movie reunites the original cast, headed by Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, and adds Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. Tickets are limited and you have to know a few things about Downton Abbey to secure your complimentary tickets!

Maine Public - partner showings:

Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville

Wednesday, May 18 7:00 pm Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta

Friday, May 20 2:00 pm

Friday, May 20 7:00 pm

Colonial Theatre, Belfast

Friday May 20 7:00 PM

To secure tickets:



send us your name, the number of tickets you want (please limit 4 per person) which theater and time you want to attend the answer to any ONE of the following Downton Abbey trivia questions to us at fun@mainepublic.org.

Good luck!

What was Matthew Crawley’s profession before he came to Downton Abbey? What modern convenience did the Dowager Countess refuse to have installed in her house? What did Lady Sybil wear to dinner that shocked the family? Mr. Carson was a part of what musical group?

Note that all of our theater partners are showing Downton Abbey: A New Era at other show times. Please support them and attend.