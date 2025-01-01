Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Due to equipment upgrades, WMHD (Greenville) and WBSQ (Monson) will be shut off during the daytime hours for the duration of this week.

Dragon Poets of Boston and Dragon Agent-Wreckers of Boston

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 26 at 9:40 pm
Fri., June 27 at 1:40 am
Sat., June 28 at 2:40 pm
Two felted Dragons stare incredulously at a laptop with a Boston Bruins sticker on it. A hand-drawn Bruins flag sits on the wall behind them.

Dragon Poets of Boston
Two underemployed brothers from Boston (who happen to be working dragons) audition to read poetry on a high brow podcast.

Dragon Agent-Wreckers of Boston
Two dragon brothers from Boston, having lost their agent and frustrated with the structure of the modern entertainment industry, try using Artificial Intelligence to replace him.

Dragon Poets of Boston and Dragon Agent-Wreckers of Boston were produced by Gordon LePage.