Dragon Poets of Boston and Dragon Agent-Wreckers of Boston
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 26 at 9:40 pm
Fri., June 27 at 1:40 am
Sat., June 28 at 2:40 pm
Dragon Poets of Boston
Two underemployed brothers from Boston (who happen to be working dragons) audition to read poetry on a high brow podcast.
Dragon Agent-Wreckers of Boston
Two dragon brothers from Boston, having lost their agent and frustrated with the structure of the modern entertainment industry, try using Artificial Intelligence to replace him.
Dragon Poets of Boston and Dragon Agent-Wreckers of Boston were produced by Gordon LePage.