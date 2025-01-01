Duncan and Doug Do District Heating

Duncan McAdams is an engineer/entrepreneur/former bureaucrat who provides housing to university students in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Doug Deveau is a former physics student at Dalhousie University and is Ducan’s longtime associate, project technician and go-to guy. Over the years they have gathered and utilized a range of globally proven energy-based technologies searching for an economical district heating system with a notable kicker-a carbon neutral imprint.

This documentary film reveals how Duncan provides heat to five older buildings in close proximity from a centrally located, computer-driven, wood-fired furnace manufactured in Austria. Duncan and Doug will explain the process on camera and show the completed installations and work in progress at a sixth building.

The film presents Duncan describing his modus operandi over the past twenty years which, perhaps not surprisingly, was driven by economics- a need to save money on fuel costs – but which morphed into hands-on experimentation with oil, gas, solar, electric, geothermal, wood chips, and firewood. Ducan will also explain how the forests which cover 75% of Nova Scotia could support provincial and municipal use of district heating at greater savings to citizens and governments alike and provide a wide range of jobs for a province-wide workforce.

Doug will take viewers on a tour of the hardware and software that generates and regulates the heating systems in the adjacent houses. His deep understanding of how to construct and install sophisticated computer programs and structures will no doubt intrigue and inform techies of all ages.

Simple charts or animation and interviews are used to illustrate the main and backup heating systems. There are also location interviews supporting the ‘bigger picture’ and environmental issues around the forests and the practice of careful, ecologically sound harvesting practices. Given the existential threat of Global Warming, a new importance may be attached to the phrase: Act locally, impact globally.

This film was produced by Kent Martin and Barry Cowling with Topsail Entertainment.