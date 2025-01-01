Earth Week on Maine Public Classical

The natural world as inspiration for classical music is nothing new. From the nightingale and cuckoo of Clement Janquin’s Le Chant des Oiseux to Debussy’s La Mer, hundreds of years of music making have risen up around everything from the sky and sea to the woods and wildlife. From the 1960s on, a growing environmental awareness sparked fresh curiosity about the natural world for those in the creative community – inspiring and mobilizing composers anew.

To celebrate Earth Day, Maine Public Classical is sharing programming highlights across the week to spotlight local and international initiatives at the intersections of the arts, humanities and the environment, alongside music created in response to climate change and its impacts on life in our oceans, our forests and on our streets. Tune in across the week for these Earth Week curated highlights!

