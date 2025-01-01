Earth Week on Maine Public Classical
The natural world as inspiration for classical music is nothing new. From the nightingale and cuckoo of Clement Janquin’s Le Chant des Oiseux to Debussy’s La Mer, hundreds of years of music making have risen up around everything from the sky and sea to the woods and wildlife. From the 1960s on, a growing environmental awareness sparked fresh curiosity about the natural world for those in the creative community – inspiring and mobilizing composers anew.
To celebrate Earth Day, Maine Public Classical is sharing programming highlights across the week to spotlight local and international initiatives at the intersections of the arts, humanities and the environment, alongside music created in response to climate change and its impacts on life in our oceans, our forests and on our streets. Tune in across the week for these Earth Week curated highlights!
For more Earth Week celebrations at Maine Public, check out our Climate Desk’s news coverage and Season 2 of Borealis, our New England Regional Emmy-winning outdoors and environmental program.
On State of the Art
Sunday April 20 & Monday April 21, 12:00 pm
Dean Albritton, Director of the Colby College Center for the Arts and Humanities, joins us on State of the Art. Each year the Center adopts an annual theme, inspiring curriculum, programming and events on campus. We’ll discuss the upcoming 2025-26 theme of “Islands”, and touch on the Center’s Environmental Humanities Initiatives.
In Our Playlist
Monday April 21, 3:00 pm hour
Pioneering music for the environmental movement, Hovhaness’ symphonic poem from 1967 threw down the gauntlet, signaling classical music’s entrance into the global climate conversation. Its chaotic freedom is colored by otherworldly recorded songs of the humpback whale. This piece set the stage for decades of works to come, inspired by the natural world and the challenges it faces.
Performed by the Seattle Symphony
Tuesday April 22, 3:00 pm hour
Part of composer Laura Kaminsky’s interdisciplinary Crossroads Project, Rising Tide is a string quartet exploring the science of water, soil, climate and life, in sound. The four movements are H20, Bios, Forage and Societas.
Performed by the Fry Street Quartet
Wednesday April 23, 3:00 pm hour
Valerie Coleman gives voice to tree frogs, Tamarin monkeys and macaws in her tribute to the “lungs of the earth”, titled Amazonia.It begins at sunrise as nocturnal animals awake and then confronts the rainforest’s greatest threats – fire and greed.
Performed by Alexa Still (flute) and Evan Hines (piano)
Thursday April 24, 1:00 pm hour
Canadian composer Vincent Ho’s exhilarating evocation of the Far North - this symphony is based on his own journey on board a research vessel navigating the waters of the Arctic.
Performed by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra
Friday April 25, 1:00pm hour
Just ahead of its commercial release in June, we have a special advance opportunity to hear the brand new album, Seasons of Change, by six-time Grammy nominee Curtis Stewart. It’s a recomposition of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons as a frame for an Afrofuturist meditation on climate, class and digital memory. Listeners will hear Stewart’s take on Summer – music for violin, orchestra and voices of the unhoused impacted by the heat and other brutalities of climate change.
Performed by Curtis Stewart (violin) and the Phoenix Symphony
Saturday April 26, 10:00 am hour
Six poems by Nick Drake are woven into this concerto for violin and voice by Rachel Portman – it has Portman’s signature film soundtrack vibe infused with the emotions sparked by collapsing ecosystems. It begins with an invocation and ends with a demonstrative call to chant the oceans, whisper the forests and re-enchant the earth.
Performed by Niklas Liepe (violin), WDR Funkhausorchester and Erina Yashima (conductor)
Sunday April 27, 1:00 pm hour
Poem for 2084 by Minnesota-based composer Edie Hill imagines our descendants waking to an Earth that is cleansed of our sins against it. This choral work is a message of hope - hope with responsibility and as a result of action.
Performed by The Crossing