Eastport: Where America Begins Its Day
Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thur., January 2 at 9:00 pm
Fri., January 3 at 1:00 am
Sat., January 4 at 2:00 pm
Eastport, Maine is the easternmost city in the United States. It was once one of the busiest seaports on the East Coast and the world’s largest producer of sardines. Today it serves up salmon raised on farms and Down East hospitality handed down through generations.
Eastport: Where America Begins Its Day was produced by John Gfroerer and Accompany Films.