© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Eastport: Where America Begins Its Day

Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thur., January 2 at 9:00 pm
Fri., January 3 at 1:00 am
Sat., January 4 at 2:00 pm

Eastport, Maine is the easternmost city in the United States. It was once one of the busiest seaports on the East Coast and the world’s largest producer of sardines. Today it serves up salmon raised on farms and Down East hospitality handed down through generations.

Eastport: Where America Begins Its Day was produced by John Gfroerer and Accompany Films.