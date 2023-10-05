Majority of Hermon parents allow full access to school library

As debates about content in school libraries continue around the country, Hermon High School is letting parents decide for their own children.

For the first time, the high school sent home waivers to parents to choose the level of access their child would have to the library: all books, restricting mature themes or restricting all books. No parents restricted all books, and only 8% restricted books with mature themes.

Superintendent Micah Grant says the rollout of the new form has been straightforward.

"People have filled out the form and nobody's reached out to me in regards to either negative or positive, to be honest," he said. "It's actually been a pretty tame response."

Over 80% of parents said they do not want to restrict access to the school library.

Those results are in contrast with a Hermon town survey earlier this year. Fewer than one in four residents responded, but the results were overwhelmingly in favor of adding standards for school library books.