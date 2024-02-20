Despite federal delays, UMaine System says applicants should still get financial aid info next month

The University of Maine System says that it still expects to get financial aid information to its applicants next month, despite significant delays with the federal financial aid process.

The federal FAFSA form is typically made available in October, but this year it was delayed nearly three months, as federal agencies have worked to streamline the form.

That has delayed the release of key financial aid information, and led some colleges to push back certain enrollment deadlines.

But the UMaine System says that its seven campuses have created a model that will still allow them to provide an estimated financial aid package to applicants beginning on March 1.

The system says those estimates will eventually be verified when the federal government supplies it with FAFSA data, hopefully by mid-March.

The system has no current plans to push out any application or deposit deadlines.