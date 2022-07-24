In an effort to increase our reporting capacity and address the historic lack of diversity in newsrooms across the country and right here in Maine, we are seeking candidates for a 12-month, full-time paid journalism fellowship dedicated to mentoring underrepresented voices in the news industry.

Maine Public’s Emerging Voices Fellowship is a new initiative that will prepare and support developing journalists from communities that are traditionally underrepresented in the reporting industry, including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), members of the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants, people with disabilities, and others. We are seeking applicants for a paid fellowship program dedicated to mentoring these underrepresented voices. This is an opportunity to build tangible reporting experience and to make a difference by joining the Maine Public news team, providing high-quality, accurate, and independent reporting for Maine Public Radio and our other news platforms.

Reporting to the Director of News and Public Affairs, and supported by members of the Maine Public editorial team, the successful candidate will follow the highest journalistic standards, partner with mentor editors and journalists, and receive support and mentorship to meet professional goals, accelerate learning, and hone writing and storytelling skills. The individual selected for our first Emerging Voices Journalism Fellowship will have the opportunity to learn from and be mentored by some of public broadcasting industry’s finest and will receive training from NPR, PBS, and other industry leaders. Newsroom responsibilities will include: covering and reporting on local news stories, pitching daily story ideas, voicing and producing multi-media stories for radio, web, and video, developing sources and beats, and regularly engaging with the public.

Job Requirements: While there are many aspects to journalism, we think they can be distilled into:



Read: Can you quickly and accurately process information? Attention to detail is key, as is the ability to process on deadline.

Think: Are you able to make connections between seemingly different facts and theories, and tie them together in an understandable narrative? It helps to have a skeptical eye.

Write: Can you tell your story concisely, in as little as a minute, or expand it to three or four? Is your writing active? Can you do it under tight deadline pressure? Can you write for multiple platforms in a way that is appropriate to that platform?

Talk: Are you comfortable speaking in front of an audience? Can you stretch and shrink the way you speak to hit a target time?

Candidates must be dedicated to exemplary journalistic ethics and have demonstrated research, writing, and reporting skills; must be able to commit to a 12-month fellowship program located in Maine and be able to begin working on or around September 1, 2022. A valid driver’s license is required. Preferred qualifications include some experience with multimedia production, particularly photo or video; hands-on audio editing and innovative audio storytelling; other relevant technical expertise.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.



Apply for this position online with resume, cover letter, and work samples:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, July 24, 2022

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

It is the policy of Maine Public to provide equal employment opportunity for all persons and not to discriminate in employment due to race, religion, national origin or ancestry, gender, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, age, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other basis which may be protected by law. Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-