Enchanted Hills: Legacy of an Art Colony

A story about the remarkable artists, writers, musicians and conservationists who gathered along the Connecticut River in the foothills of Mount Ascutney at the turn of the 20th century. Their legacy includes public monuments, landscape architecture, bird sanctuaries, the Appalachian Trail, developing an American style of music, and paintings held by major museums.

Produced by Nora Jacobson and Fern Meyers of Off the Grid Productions with SilverWoodUSA Productions.

For more information about this film visit Off the Grid Productions.