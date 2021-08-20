© 2021 Maine Public
Enter a Drawing to Win 1 of 2 *SIGNED* Alan Magee Prints

Maine Public Television is excited to premiere the new Community Film Alan Magee: art is not a solace on Thursday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m.

To celebrate the premiere of this powerful, insightful film, Maine Public Television and Alan Magee are partnering to give you the chance to win one of two signed and numbered archival inkjet prints of Alan’s paintings Pantheon and Chronicles.

Enter for a change to win

Additionally, five lucky people will be randomly selected to win a signed poster from Alan Magee’s 2004 exhibit at the Farnsworth Museum featuring his painting Alphabet.

Contest ends August 20, 2021. Click to see complete rules and regulations.

And don’t forget to tune in for Alan Magee: art is not a solace on Thursday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m.