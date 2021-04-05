Maine Warden Service Called For Two Separate Rescues For Unprepared Hikers

The Maine Warden Service was called to rescue hikers on the Appalachian Trail and Tumbledown Mountain this weekend.

According to state officials, a family of five from New Jersey was rescued after climbing to the summit of Tumbledown on Saturday, then struggling to find the trailhead in the snow and ice. The family called 911 for help Saturday evening.

Game wardens and emergency personnel were also able to rescue 38-year-old Christopher Lebel, of Phippsburg, who fell into water while hiking with his dog along the Appalachian Trail on Saturday. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife described Lebel as "severely hypothermic" in the wind and cold and likely wouldn't have survived the night.

State officials stressed that both hiking parties were not prepared for the conditions and weren't wearing appropriate clothing for the weather.