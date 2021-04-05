© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Environment and Outdoors

Maine Warden Service Called For Two Separate Rescues For Unprepared Hikers

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published April 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
A group of campers from Quebec, Canada, pack up their sleeping gear after spending a night on a ledge on Tumbledown Mountain, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, near Weld, Maine. Mount Blue, a 3,192-foot peak, stands in the distance. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Maine Warden Service was called to rescue hikers on the Appalachian Trail and Tumbledown Mountain this weekend.

According to state officials, a family of five from New Jersey was rescued after climbing to the summit of Tumbledown on Saturday, then struggling to find the trailhead in the snow and ice. The family called 911 for help Saturday evening.

Game wardens and emergency personnel were also able to rescue 38-year-old Christopher Lebel, of Phippsburg, who fell into water while hiking with his dog along the Appalachian Trail on Saturday. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife described Lebel as "severely hypothermic" in the wind and cold and likely wouldn't have survived the night.

State officials stressed that both hiking parties were not prepared for the conditions and weren't wearing appropriate clothing for the weather.

