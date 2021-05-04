© 2021 Maine Public

Environment and Outdoors
The Rural Maine Reporting Project logo
The Rural Maine Reporting Project
The Rural Maine Reporting Project is made possible through the generous support of the Betterment Fund.

Maine Will Receive A $7M Federal Award To Protect Streams And Waterways

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published May 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
The Nature Conservancy Streams, Waterways
Robert Bukaty
/
For The Nature Conservancy
Workers install an arch culvert to improve fish passage on a stream in Maine.

Maine will receive almost $7 million to better protect certain high-value streams and waterways.

In a press release, The Nature Conservancy says the money will go to protecting habitats for migrating fish and other wildlife by increasing infrastructure where roads cross streams.

Kate Dempsey, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Maine, said the effort is "particularly critical as climate change puts increasing pressure on nature and people across Maine.”

Maine's congressional delegation supports the effort, saying in a joint statement that the work will help preserve recreational fishing opportunities and support the state's forest economy.

Willis Ryder Arnold
