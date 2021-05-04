Maine Will Receive A $7M Federal Award To Protect Streams And Waterways

Maine will receive almost $7 million to better protect certain high-value streams and waterways.

In a press release, The Nature Conservancy says the money will go to protecting habitats for migrating fish and other wildlife by increasing infrastructure where roads cross streams.

Kate Dempsey, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Maine, said the effort is "particularly critical as climate change puts increasing pressure on nature and people across Maine.”

Maine's congressional delegation supports the effort, saying in a joint statement that the work will help preserve recreational fishing opportunities and support the state's forest economy.