Southern, Western Sections Of Maine Now Suffering Moderate Drought

Abnormally dry conditions have re-appeared across about two-thirds of the state, with a significant portion of southern and western Maine now in a moderate drought stage.

William Watson with the National Weather Service in Gray says pretty much all river systems through western and southern Maine are running low.

"Anywhere from the 25th percentile for the date, all the way down to, you know, less than the 10th percentile," he says.

Watson says rainfall throughout the region is also well behind where it should be.

The city of Portland has received 13.78 inches of precipitation through June 10. Watson says a normal level is above 20 inches.

Additionally, the city received less spring snow than normal, with just 0.1 inches falling for the month of March, versus the usual 12.5 inches.

However, Watson says it's not clear whether the drought will worsen or not.

At the moment, the Weather Service climate prediction center is suggesting an above-average chance for higher precipitation levels later this summer.

