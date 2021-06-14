© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Maine Legislature Approves Ban On Aerial Spraying Of Herbicides In Forests

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published June 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT

The Maine Senate has joined the House in approving a bill sponsored by Sen. President Troy Jackson and backed by environmental and public health organizations to ban the aerial spraying of toxic herbicides in forestry applications. The bill now heads to the governor's desk for final action.

In timber management, herbicides are used to control vegetation that may compete with more valuable species like spruce and fir. Foresters say aerial application is the most efficient way to do the job and that the practice is used sparingly in Maine, on less than 4% of harvested acres each year.

But critics point to growing evidence that glyphosate, which is the central ingredient in aerial herbicides, can be toxic to humans and animals. Glyphosate has been declared a "probable carcinogen" by the World Health Organization and has been banned in several countries as well as by states and municipalities, including Sen. President Troy Jackson's hometown of Allagash.

Jackson says he's hopeful Gov. Janet Mills will sign the bill into law to protect the health of people working and living in northern Maine. She has ten days to sign it, veto it or allow it to become law without her signature.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
