header.jpg
Environment and Outdoors

Maine Reports The Most Nesting Piping Plovers Seen In 40 Years

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published June 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT
Refuges around the Great Lakes and along the Northeast coast from Virginia to Maine work intensively to protect the beach nesting sites of this vulnerable shorebird.

Piping plovers are having another banner year in Maine. More nesting pairs of the endangered shorebirds have been counted on Maine's shores than in 40 years. That's despite heavy beach use by humans during the pandemic.

When Maine Audubon first tried to count piping plovers, in 1981, the results were concerning - only 10 nesting pairs of the little beachcombers could be found. This spring, volunteers counted 120 of them, marking the first time more than a hundred pairs have been counted in Maine.

"There are still some birds that are little bit unsettled that may still, yet nest," says Laura Minich-Zitzske, director of Maine Audubon's coastal birds project. She says the birds nest in upper beach areas that are subject to stressful disturbances by humans, and potentially deadly encounters with their dogs.

She credits a robust coalition of state and federal wildlife agencies and a growing network of volunteers who've fenced off nesting areas, put up signage and educated the public about the bird's plight and habitat.

Minich-Zitske says there are occasional instances when dogs or humans wander into protected areas. But she says that while Maine's beaches have seen heavy human traffic area over the past 20 months, many people seem to be paying closer attention to the natural world - and acting to protect it.

Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
