Interior Secretary Haaland To Visit Acadia With State, Wabanaki Leaders

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Acadia National Park on Friday and speak with Maine's congressional delegation and Wabanaki leaders.

The group will also include Gov. Janet Mills and a sunrise performance by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and several tribal musicians.

The group is scheduled to discuss conservation, public lands, and park infrastructure.

Acadia recently received $27 million in federal funds to replace a maintenance building at the park's headquarters as part of the Great American Outdoors Act passed last year.

