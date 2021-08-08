© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Construction Has Begun On New Eco-Friendly Saddleback Mountain Ski Lodge

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published August 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
saddleback mountain resort lodge.jpg
Courtesy of Saddleback
/
via Bangor Daily News
The Saddleback Mountain Resort lodge, shown at night.

Since its reopening last winter, the Saddleback Ski area's revival in Rangeley is continuing on pace. Construction has recently begun on a mid-mountain lodge not far below the Appalachian Trail. New owners are adding snowmaking capacity, mountain bike trails, and housing units.

And the new 2700-foot lodge is intended to be a showcase for eco-sensitive design.

"This is a remarkable example of a boreal forest," says CEO Andy Shepard. He says he worked closely with Maine Audubon to ensure that bird habitat - including for the rare Bicknell's thrush, isn't disturbed.

"It's a robust animal and bird habitat, and we want people to be immersed in that natural environment. We want that to be the experience that people have when they are up there," Shepard says.

The lodge will have a lot of windows, he says, and will be built on pedestals, to avoid digging into the water table. It will have a sod roof that integrates with the hillside. And it will be open outside of ski season, Shepard adds, providing a potential way-station for Appalachian Trail hikers.

Environment and Outdoors
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever