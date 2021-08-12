40 Emergency Cooling Centers Open Across Maine As The State Braces For Heat And Humidity

About 40 emergency cooling centers have opened up across Maine as unusually hot and humid weather descends on the state.

Joshua D'Alessio, director of Hope House in Bangor, says community outreach began early on Thursday to make sure people without shelter had some assistance.

"A group of people got some popsicles and iced waters and got some coolers and were going to some of the known encampments where people might not have immediate access to water," D'Alessio says.

Several cooling centers were open to the public in Bangor, and the city set up an area with a sprinkler system along the waterfront, where the National Weather Service tweeted a heat index of 101 Thursday afternoon.

Hot temperatures and high humidity have affected most of the state - conditions that will last into the weekend.