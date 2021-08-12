© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

40 Emergency Cooling Centers Open Across Maine As The State Braces For Heat And Humidity

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published August 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP Images

About 40 emergency cooling centers have opened up across Maine as unusually hot and humid weather descends on the state.

Joshua D'Alessio, director of Hope House in Bangor, says community outreach began early on Thursday to make sure people without shelter had some assistance.

"A group of people got some popsicles and iced waters and got some coolers and were going to some of the known encampments where people might not have immediate access to water," D'Alessio says.

Several cooling centers were open to the public in Bangor, and the city set up an area with a sprinkler system along the waterfront, where the National Weather Service tweeted a heat index of 101 Thursday afternoon.

Hot temperatures and high humidity have affected most of the state - conditions that will last into the weekend.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
