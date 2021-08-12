© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Severe Drought Still Impacting Much Of Inland Maine

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published August 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT

Despite some clouds and rain over the last week, much of the state remains too dry with almost 68% of Maine ranging from abnormal dryness to severe drought, according to the latest USGS drought monitor report released Thursday.

U.S. Drought Monitor

The dryness has persisted for the entire summer in much of inland Maine. Only areas along the coast and the eastern edge of Aroostook County have received normal levels of moisture following a rainy period in July.

The worst of the drought continues to affect western Maine, and now extends into Piscataquis County as well as Oxford, Franklin, Somerset counties.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
