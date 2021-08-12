Severe Drought Still Impacting Much Of Inland Maine

Despite some clouds and rain over the last week, much of the state remains too dry with almost 68% of Maine ranging from abnormal dryness to severe drought, according to the latest USGS drought monitor report released Thursday.

The dryness has persisted for the entire summer in much of inland Maine. Only areas along the coast and the eastern edge of Aroostook County have received normal levels of moisture following a rainy period in July.

The worst of the drought continues to affect western Maine, and now extends into Piscataquis County as well as Oxford, Franklin, Somerset counties.