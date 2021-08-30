© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Fishery Regulators Meet This Week To Discuss How To Adapt As Climate Change Impacts Atlantic Coastal States

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published August 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
Brandon Demmons
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this July 29, 2014 file photo, Brandon Demmons sends a lobster trap overboard at dawn off of Monhegan Island, Maine. A group of scientists led by Andrew Thomas of the University of Maine says the warming of the Gulf of Maine has added up to 66 days of summer-like temperatures to the body of water.

Fishery regulators across the Atlantic region are holding a series of meetings this week to discuss plans for climate change impacts, and how to adapt.

Three virtual meetings are planned, starting Monday afternoon, with stakeholders from New England and other Atlantic coastal states.

The goal is to come up with scenarios for how climate change might reshape key species, how fishermen and coastal communities might be affected, and how new regulatory issues might arise.

The scenarios are meant to inform monitoring strategies and policy.

A number of concerns have arisen over global warming- including acidification of waters, sea level rise changes to migration, breeding patterns and more.

The Gulf of Maine has been identified as one of the fastest warming areas of the planet.

Subsequent planning sessions will be held on Sept. 1 and 2.

Environment and Outdoors
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell