Fishery Regulators Meet This Week To Discuss How To Adapt As Climate Change Impacts Atlantic Coastal States

Fishery regulators across the Atlantic region are holding a series of meetings this week to discuss plans for climate change impacts, and how to adapt.

Three virtual meetings are planned, starting Monday afternoon, with stakeholders from New England and other Atlantic coastal states.

The goal is to come up with scenarios for how climate change might reshape key species, how fishermen and coastal communities might be affected, and how new regulatory issues might arise.

The scenarios are meant to inform monitoring strategies and policy.

A number of concerns have arisen over global warming- including acidification of waters, sea level rise changes to migration, breeding patterns and more.

The Gulf of Maine has been identified as one of the fastest warming areas of the planet.

Subsequent planning sessions will be held on Sept. 1 and 2.