Environment and Outdoors

CMP utility corridor has cleared 75% of trees in proposed route as the referendum vote looms

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
Construction has started on Central Maine Power's corridor that is meant to carry hydroelectric power from Quebec through Maine to Massachusetts, although the project still faces numerous legal and political challenges.

PORTLAND, Maine — Workers in Maine have cleared trees from three-quarters of a proposed $1 billion power line route. The conduit would bring Canadian hydropower to New England.

Supporters and opponents of the line have been battling ahead of next month's referendum. The project is already permitted and construction underway. Supporters say the renewable energy will stabilize or reduce electric rates across the region and reduce carbon pollution.

Critics say the line would destroy the character of the woods, and the environmental gains are being overstated. As of Tuesday, 108 miles of the proposed 145-mile route were cleared.

Environment and OutdoorsCMP
Associated Press
