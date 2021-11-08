© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors
Climate Driven
A deep dive into Maine's response, one county at a time.

The impacts of climate change on severe weather in Maine—and what it means for the future

Maine Public | By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 8, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST
This show is part of Maine Public's series: "Climate Driven: A Deep Dive Into Maine's Response, One County At a Time."

The most directly felt effects of climate change are on the weather. In Maine, and worldwide, extreme weather events are occurring more frequently. We will learn about the science of how climate change leads to more severe storms, drought and temperature extremes—and how we can better prepare for hazardous weather events in Maine.
Panelists:
Sean Birkel, Maine State Climatologist; assistant extension professor, Climate Change Institute and Cooperative Extension at the University of Maine
Donald Dumont, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NOAA National Weather Service, based in Gray

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
