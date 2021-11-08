The impacts of climate change on severe weather in Maine—and what it means for the future

This show is part of Maine Public's series: "Climate Driven: A Deep Dive Into Maine's Response, One County At a Time."

The most directly felt effects of climate change are on the weather. In Maine, and worldwide, extreme weather events are occurring more frequently. We will learn about the science of how climate change leads to more severe storms, drought and temperature extremes—and how we can better prepare for hazardous weather events in Maine.

Panelists:

Sean Birkel, Maine State Climatologist; assistant extension professor, Climate Change Institute and Cooperative Extension at the University of Maine

Donald Dumont, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NOAA National Weather Service, based in Gray

