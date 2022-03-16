© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Coastal Maine counties get disaster declaration after fall storm

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published March 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT

The federal government has approved a disaster declaration for Knox, Waldo and York counties stemming from damage caused by a severe rain and windstorm last October.

More than six inches of rain fell on parts of Maine over a six-hour period Oct. 30-31 last year. The resulting flooding washed out several roads, including a section of Route 52 in Camden, as well as a stone embankment along the Saco River in Biddeford.

The office of Gov. Janet Mills says a preliminary assessment documented more than $2 million in damages to public infrastructure but says the figure is likely higher.

A disaster declaration means that the federal government will help cover the costs of repairing damage from the storm.

Kevin Miller
