Coastal Maine counties get disaster declaration after fall storm

The federal government has approved a disaster declaration for Knox, Waldo and York counties stemming from damage caused by a severe rain and windstorm last October.

More than six inches of rain fell on parts of Maine over a six-hour period Oct. 30-31 last year. The resulting flooding washed out several roads, including a section of Route 52 in Camden, as well as a stone embankment along the Saco River in Biddeford.

The office of Gov. Janet Mills says a preliminary assessment documented more than $2 million in damages to public infrastructure but says the figure is likely higher.

A disaster declaration means that the federal government will help cover the costs of repairing damage from the storm.