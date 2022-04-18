Wildfire awareness week is underway in Maine

Spring wildfire season is underway. Gov. Janet Mills has declared the week of April 17 to April 23 wildfire awareness week in Maine.

The Maine Forest Service reports that there have already been more than 100 wildfires throughout the state this year. Unlike some of the catastrophic forest fires in the Western states, most of the wildfires in Maine are small. But Maine Chief Forest Ranger Robby Gross said Maine needs to be prepared for major fire as well.

"And one of the misnomers out there that I hear - not on a frequent basis but I hear it occasionally - that this can't happen in Maine. And I'm here to say that it can happen in Maine. It's just a matter of having the right conditions at the right time," Gross said.

Gross appeared on Maine Calling on Friday. You can hear the entire conversation about wildfire danger here.