Environment and Outdoors

Maine DEP orders CMP and partners to remove mats and felled trees from corridor

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published October 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
CMP corridor construction
Brian Bechard
/
Maine Public
Construction on Central Maine Power in July of 2021. The corridor was meant to carry hydroelectric power from Quebec through Maine to Massachusetts, but the Maine Department of Environmental Protection suspended the license for the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor last fall after voters approved a referendum blocking the project. The two sides have been fighting in court ever since.

Central Maine Power and its partners plan to begin removing miles of timber mats and felled trees along the corridor of a stalled transmission line through western Maine.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection suspended the license for the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor last fall after voters approved a referendum blocking the project. The two sides have been fighting in court ever since. But as winter closes in, the DEP has ordered the developers to remove more than 36,000 mats that were laid down for heavy equipment and to either remove or chip any trees that were cut before the license was suspended.

In a statement, New England Clean Energy Connect said it will begin removing the materials and would notify abutting property owners and local governments about the clean-up work.

Environment and Outdoors Maine Department of Environmental ProtectionCentral Maine Power
