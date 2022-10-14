Thousands without power in Maine amid heavy rain and wind

Heavy rain and wind have left many Maine residents in the dark.

According to Central Maine Power, about 62,000 customers are affected. Most of them are in Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties.

Adam Desrosiers, CMP's vice president for electric operations, says workers were able to keep up with storm outages overnight. But winds increased midmorning, bringing down more power lines.

Desrosiers says the company is mobilizing about 200 additional lineworkers from out of state, on top of about 200 of its own, which should help to restore power when the rain ends this evening. He says the immediate focus is to clear the roads.

"And then from there, we'll focus on critical facilities. Gas stations, hospitals. All of those critical facilities that people need to fuel their generators, and also fuel our trucks. So that will be our second priority. And then we basically start from the substation and work our way out, with restoration," he says. "So we'll make good process through the evening, into tonight. Through the night. Then all day tomorrow. Like I said, bringing in additional resources. We've got a good plan."

Desrosiers says areas around Portland, Brunswick, Augusta and Lewiston have been hardest by the storm so far.

Versant Power is reporting another 1,200 customers without power in northern and eastern Maine.