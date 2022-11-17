Federal court reinstates ban on lobster fishing with buoy lines off Maine coast

A federal appeals court in Boston has reinstated a prohibition on lobster fishing with buoy lines in a 967-square mile area off the coast of Maine.

The National Marine Fisheries service implemented the restriction in order to protect critically endangered right whales from entanglements. It was challenged by a group of Maine fishermen, and a district court judge granted their request to prevent the restriction from taking effect in October.

But on Tuesday, the First Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency motion from conservation groups, saying the lower court over-stepped its role when it rejected the judgment of the federal agency that's charged with protecting endangered marine mammals.

Earlier this fall, scientists announced their latest estimate of the right whale population, which has dropped to 336 — the lowest number in 20 years.

