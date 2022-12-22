© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Spending bill includes $12 million for new wing at Bigelow Lab

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST

The $1.7 trillion spending bill before Congress includes $12 million for the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay.

Bigelow president and CEO Deborah Bronk says this will help fund the construction of a new wing dedicated to education and innovation.

She says it will provide more teaching space for the growing number of high school and college programs there, and add more research labs and a large multi-use forum.

"Altogether it's going to be about a $28 million project," Bronk says. "We already have funding from the Harold Alfond Foundation and a private donor. So with this earmark, it's a go."

Bronk says she is hoping to be able to break ground on the new wing in the spring.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
