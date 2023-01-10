Maine is eligible for federal aid after winter storm damage tops $2.4 million

Seven Maine counties could soon be eligible for millions in federal funding to assist them with damage from last month's storm.

Vanessa Corson, the public information director for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, says that the state appears to have experienced more than $2.4 million in damages, according to numbers reported by regional emergency agencies. That's the federal threshold needed to be eligible for federal assistance.

Corson says this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is travelling across the state to confirm those damage assessments.

"They spent Monday in York County and Somerset County. Tuesday, they're back in Somerset County. And then they have at least five other counties that they're going to be visiting for the rest of the week," Corson says.

FEMA will also visit Cumberland, Waldo, Oxford, Knox and Lincoln counties.

Corson says if Maine does eventually receive financial assistance, it could be used to address damage to public infrastructure from the storm. But it cannot be used to compensate for any damage to individual peoples' homes and property.