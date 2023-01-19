© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Weather Service: Mainers should expect snowy commute Friday morning

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST
SnowAmt4_maine.png
National Weather Service
Inches of snow forecast in Maine through 7 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says 6-10 inches of snow will fall tonight and tomorrow, causing difficult driving conditions on Friday.

It's the first big snow of the new year, and National Weather Service Meteorologist Derek Schroeter says up to 6 inches of snow will be on roads in time for the Friday morning commute.

"The morning commute is going to be challenging. The heaviest snowfall will be between midnight and 4 a.m. or 6 a.m.," he says. "We're looking snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour. It will be a challenge for road crews to keep roads clear. Definitely, tomorrow is a day to give yourself extra time if you have to drive somewhere."

Schroeter says Maine's cities will get up to 8 inches while the foothills will see 10 inches. He says the storm will start as rain but change to heavy, wet snow as a low pressure system over the Atlantic brings in cold air.

