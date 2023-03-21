Officials say no sign of leaks at Maine train derailment

Crews continue to work at the site of a train derailment in the Maine town of Wales.

Four train cars transporting limestone slurry left the tracks Monday afternoon, and David Madore of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection says a hazmat team responded to evaluate possible environmental effects.

The DEP says it has not discovered any leaks, and Madore says he doesn't expect the department will be involved further.

A spokesperson for the company that owns the train, CSX, says there were no reported injuries.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's office says in a Facebook post that the Leeds Junction Road in Wales and Greene will be closed to all traffic until about 4 p.m. Tuesday.