Maine agency issues friendly reminder of laws aimed at preventing aquatic species' spread

Patty Wight
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding boaters that a new emergency law is in effect that aims to reduce the spread of invasive species.

The law requires that boaters drain water from hull plugs, bailers, and ballast tanks before entering a body of water or leaving a launch site.

Officials say the goal is to reduce the spread of invasive aquatic species already in the state, and to prevent new ones from coming in.

Maine's law went into effect in mid-June.

Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
