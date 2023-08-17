© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Two Maine companies to pay $370K for alleged clean air violations

Maine Public
Published August 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT

Two Maine companies have agreed to pay more than $370,000 in penalties to settle cases with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the federal Clean Air Act.

According to the EPA, the blueberry processor Jasper Wyman & Son will pay more than $70,000 and Portland-based Barber Foods, which manufactures frozen poultry, will be required to pay more than $300,000 for violations at two of its facilities.

Both companies use anhydrous ammonia as a refrigerant in their facilities. According to the agency, the companies allegedly failed to identify certain hazards, didn't comply with engineering practices, and also violated equipment maintenance rules.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors EPA