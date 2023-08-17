Two Maine companies to pay $370K for alleged clean air violations

Two Maine companies have agreed to pay more than $370,000 in penalties to settle cases with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the federal Clean Air Act.

According to the EPA, the blueberry processor Jasper Wyman & Son will pay more than $70,000 and Portland-based Barber Foods, which manufactures frozen poultry, will be required to pay more than $300,000 for violations at two of its facilities.

Both companies use anhydrous ammonia as a refrigerant in their facilities. According to the agency, the companies allegedly failed to identify certain hazards, didn't comply with engineering practices, and also violated equipment maintenance rules.